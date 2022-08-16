CORDA Investment Management LLC. Increases Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $14,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cousins Properties by 60.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 7,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUZ remained flat at $30.51 during trading on Tuesday. 9,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

