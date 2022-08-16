CORDA Investment Management LLC. Raises Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,774 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for about 2.7% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $35,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 61.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 213,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,395. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

