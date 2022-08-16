CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 6,585 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 1.9% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $24,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.01. 179,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,192,103. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $139.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

