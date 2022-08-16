Core Alternative Capital Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 352.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.92. 179,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,667,372. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

