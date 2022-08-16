Core Alternative Capital Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 417.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 648.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE UNP traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.39. The company has a market capitalization of $150.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

