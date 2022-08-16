Core Alternative Capital Purchases 972 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,489 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 280 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,104 shares of company stock valued at $702,902. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.0 %

META traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.03. 371,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,443,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

