Core Alternative Capital Sells 5,152 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Core Alternative Capital lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 3,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.3 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,201. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.43 and its 200 day moving average is $242.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

