Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN CRF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 672,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,509. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
