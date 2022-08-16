Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CRF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 672,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,509. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

