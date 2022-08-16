Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Couchbase in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Couchbase from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of BASE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,422. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.21 million and a PE ratio of -6.17.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.62 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 48.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

