Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Short Interest Down 17.3% in July

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 44,010,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CLSA downgraded Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.99.

Coupang Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,559,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,951,361. Coupang has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,516,073.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 1,174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Coupang by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,947,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919,724 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 1,166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 189,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 174,797 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Coupang by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 59,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,776 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Coupang by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,593,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,039 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

