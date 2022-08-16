Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Rating Lowered by CLSA

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coupang to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

CPNG opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. Coupang has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,712,942.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,516,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 58,885 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth $13,376,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 49,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

