Cowen Trims Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Target Price to $10.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.71.

CLBT stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $997.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.90. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 52.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 81,381 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 30.6% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 272,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 63,888 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 601,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 19.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

