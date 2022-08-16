Cowen Trims Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Target Price to $10.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.71.
Cellebrite DI Stock Down 0.9 %
CLBT stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $997.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.90. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $13.24.
About Cellebrite DI
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
