CPChain (CPC) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. One CPChain coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $1.23 million and $82,307.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00219848 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001475 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009493 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.05 or 0.00477720 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io.

Buying and Selling CPChain

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.