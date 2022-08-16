Craig Hallum Boosts Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $125.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.95% from the stock’s current price.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.92.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.19. 1,280,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,391. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.66. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $73.97 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Lumentum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Lumentum by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Lumentum by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.