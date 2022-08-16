Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

DELL stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.59. 115,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,035. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $61.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 307.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Stories

