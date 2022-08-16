Credit Suisse Group Trims Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Target Price to $48.00

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 94.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Inhibrx Stock Up 0.9 %

Inhibrx stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 248,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,965. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $963.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 3.24.

Insider Transactions at Inhibrx

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at $44,091,638.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at $44,091,638.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $686,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,515,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,192,045.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Inhibrx by 1,012.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the first quarter valued at $384,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at $2,501,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.