Critical Survey: Artivion (NYSE:AORT) vs. IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Artivion and IceCure Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Artivion alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artivion 0 1 3 0 2.75 IceCure Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Artivion presently has a consensus target price of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 22.29%. IceCure Medical has a consensus target price of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 183.58%. Given IceCure Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than Artivion.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artivion -5.55% 3.42% 1.29% IceCure Medical N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Artivion and IceCure Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

81.0% of Artivion shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Artivion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Artivion and IceCure Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artivion $298.84 million 3.13 -$14.83 million ($0.44) -52.68 IceCure Medical $4.14 million N/A -$9.90 million N/A N/A

IceCure Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Artivion.

Summary

Artivion beats IceCure Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artivion

(Get Rating)

Artivion Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo. It also provides E-xtra design engineering systems for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-nya, a thoracic stent graft system for the minimally invasive repair of lesions of the descending aorta; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system. In addition, the company offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; cardiac laser therapy products for angina treatment; CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valves and the On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as pyrolytic carbon coating services to medical device manufacturers. It serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. The company was formerly known as CryoLife, Inc. and changed its name to Artivion Inc. in January 2022. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

About IceCure Medical

(Get Rating)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.