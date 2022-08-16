Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.56 and last traded at $20.56. 4,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 903,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $822.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.