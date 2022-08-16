CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Sells $220,444.42 in Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) Director Lance Humphreys sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $220,444.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,720.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CFB traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,956. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $721.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. 49.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

