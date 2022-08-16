Crust Network Price Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (CRU)

Crust Network (CRU) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, Crust Network has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00003933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Network has a total market cap of $8.74 million and $561,229.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crust Network

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 24,483,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,245,318 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crust Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

