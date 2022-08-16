Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Position Raised by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,521 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Cryoport worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cryoport by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter.

Cryoport stock opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.13. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $86.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CYRX shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

