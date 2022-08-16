CryptoBonusMiles Market Capitalization Achieves $132,611.57 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $132,611.57 and $91.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,894.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004229 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00128418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00035499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00068222 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,088,401 coins. The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

