Curio Governance (CGT) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Curio Governance (CGT) traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, Curio Governance has traded up 47.5% against the US dollar. One Curio Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Curio Governance has a total market cap of $48,470.06 and approximately $530.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,872.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004232 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00128491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00035400 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00068656 BTC.

About Curio Governance

Curio Governance (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. It launched on February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold.

Buying and Selling Curio Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

