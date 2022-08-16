CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Short Interest Down 10.9% in July

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 814,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,133. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CymaBay Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah bought 51,301 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.95. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,036.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.