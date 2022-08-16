Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is LS Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 3.3% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 291,597 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after purchasing an additional 132,703 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,152,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,122,000 after purchasing an additional 67,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DHR stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $299.93. The company had a trading volume of 54,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,044. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.19 and its 200 day moving average is $268.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.58.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

