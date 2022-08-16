Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) PT Lowered to $6.00

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Cowen to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

Danimer Scientific Stock Down 6.5 %

Danimer Scientific stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,495. The company has a market capitalization of $532.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. Danimer Scientific has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $37,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 484,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,875.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

About Danimer Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 868,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 217,881 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

