Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) PT Lowered to $6.00

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Cowen to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.
Danimer Scientific Stock Down 6.5 %
Danimer Scientific stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,495. The company has a market capitalization of $532.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. Danimer Scientific has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $37,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 484,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,875.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danimer Scientific
About Danimer Scientific
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
