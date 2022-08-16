DAOstack (GEN) Reaches Market Cap of $418,390.30

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 38.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $418,390.30 and $126.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,958.87 or 0.99868656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00048067 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00024998 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000041 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001484 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAOstack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

