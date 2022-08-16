DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRIO shares. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen increased their price target on DarioHealth to $18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DarioHealth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DarioHealth by 1,268.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Price Performance

Shares of DRIO traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.02. 674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.03. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 311.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About DarioHealth

(Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.