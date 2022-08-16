Dash (DASH) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $90.26 Million

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a market cap of $579.34 million and approximately $90.26 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $53.31 or 0.00222567 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001512 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00008814 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.72 or 0.00483098 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000281 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,866,866 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.