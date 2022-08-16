Datarius Credit 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $135.00 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $51,326.60 and approximately $135.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,797.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004246 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00128030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00035610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00069054 BTC.

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit (DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io.

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

