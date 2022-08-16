David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 887,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,985,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares makes up 7.7% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned approximately 4.23% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 335.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 0.9 %

SPXS traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,483,904. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

