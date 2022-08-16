David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned about 1.94% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 143,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.2 %

EJUL traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.58. 3,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,340. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13.

