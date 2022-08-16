David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Has $7.51 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,046 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for about 2.9% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KJAN. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $202,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 39,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,512. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $32.59.

