David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Makes New $297,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SDY traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $132.41. The company had a trading volume of 26,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,354. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.61. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

