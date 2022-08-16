DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $201.00

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0584 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $201.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013805 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,709,788 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.