Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DEX)

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DEX opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

In other Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $50,766.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,144,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,861,270.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

