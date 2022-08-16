Dero Price Tops $3.98 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $3.98 or 0.00016660 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $50.82 million and approximately $88,322.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dero has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,883.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,874.33 or 0.07847642 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00167132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00021733 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00256865 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00715630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.29 or 0.00570647 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005325 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,770,790 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

