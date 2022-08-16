Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Trading Down 8.8%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) shares were down 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.31 and last traded at $23.31. Approximately 4,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 113,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on DSGN shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Design Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Design Therapeutics
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Design Therapeutics (DSGN)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.