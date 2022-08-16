Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Trading Down 8.8%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) shares were down 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.31 and last traded at $23.31. Approximately 4,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 113,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DSGN shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Design Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $120,463,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,887,000 after acquiring an additional 935,196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 301,944 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after buying an additional 143,635 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,890,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Featured Articles

