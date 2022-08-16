Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.77

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of C$7.90 million and a P/E ratio of 77.00.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music; Play MPE Caster, a full-service distribution management system, including a set of operational functions that provides software tools to enable labels to manage marketing campaigns; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

