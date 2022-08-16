Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €39.91 ($40.72) and last traded at €40.01 ($40.83). 2,420,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €40.57 ($41.40).

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion and a PE ratio of 9.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.14.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.