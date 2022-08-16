DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Shares Down 1.4%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €4.30 ($4.39) and last traded at €4.34 ($4.42). Approximately 375,941 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.40 ($4.49).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $524.06 million and a P/E ratio of 11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.52.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.