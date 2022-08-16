Digital Reserve Currency Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $346,325.70 and approximately $628.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009691 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00229249 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000284 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org.

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

