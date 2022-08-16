Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.19 million.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Macquarie cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.50.
NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.10. 21,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $93.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
