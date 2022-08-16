Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.19 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Macquarie cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.50.

NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.10. 21,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $93.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

