DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $564.00 million-$568.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.32 million. DigitalOcean also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.23 EPS.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 1.4 %

DigitalOcean stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.00. 31,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,530. The company has a quick ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -135.25 and a beta of 1.49.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOCN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.70.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,717 shares of company stock worth $1,626,253. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 26.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 662.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in DigitalOcean by 1,584.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 55,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in DigitalOcean by 40.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after acquiring an additional 352,508 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

