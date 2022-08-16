Dogecoin (DOGE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.67 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0863 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $11.45 billion and approximately $1.67 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00254766 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000714 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000398 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

