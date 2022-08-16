Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James cut Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Doman Building Materials Group

In other news, Director Marc Seguin bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.69 per share, with a total value of C$100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,493,208.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Shares of DBM opened at C$6.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.82. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$5.83 and a 1 year high of C$8.82. The stock has a market cap of C$549.67 million and a P/E ratio of 7.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.23.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$870.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$866.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.