Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.98-$1.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.53. The stock had a trading volume of 44,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,593. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.53.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

