Douglas Lloyd Williams Sells 5,601 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 5,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $476,757.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,497.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas Lloyd Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SouthState alerts:

On Friday, August 12th, Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,983 shares of SouthState stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,361,431.94.

On Friday, July 29th, Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of SouthState stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,587,729.96.

SouthState Trading Up 0.7 %

SSB traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.94. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.34.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $383.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 30.18%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SouthState during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in SouthState by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.