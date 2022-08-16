DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $34.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Guggenheim to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.39.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.80. 20,857,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,510,535. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

DraftKings Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

