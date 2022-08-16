Drax Group (LON:DRX) Earns “Sell” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their sell rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 616 ($7.44) target price on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 975 ($11.78) to GBX 990 ($11.96) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 1,175 ($14.20) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($14.14) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 836 ($10.10).
Drax Group Trading Up 1.8 %
DRX opened at GBX 736.50 ($8.90) on Friday. Drax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 401.80 ($4.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.22). The company has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,444.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 699.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 715.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43.
Drax Group Cuts Dividend
Drax Group Company Profile
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
