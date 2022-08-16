Drax Group (LON:DRX) Earns “Sell” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their sell rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 616 ($7.44) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 975 ($11.78) to GBX 990 ($11.96) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 1,175 ($14.20) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($14.14) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 836 ($10.10).

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group Trading Up 1.8 %

DRX opened at GBX 736.50 ($8.90) on Friday. Drax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 401.80 ($4.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.22). The company has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,444.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 699.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 715.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43.

Drax Group Cuts Dividend

Drax Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.86%.

(Get Rating)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.